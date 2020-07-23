Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Q2 distributable earnings of $548M, or 43 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate by a penny.

Compares with 46 cents in Q1 and 57 cents in Q2 2019.

"Investment performance rebounded sharply, we continued to deploy capital in high conviction sectors and our limited partners entrusted us with another $20B of inflows across our expanding platform," said Chairman and CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman.

Unrealized appreciation across strategies led to a 24% increase in net accrued performance revenues to $2.7B in Q2 vs. $2.2B in Q1 and $4.0B in the year-ago quarter.

Total assets under management of $564.3B vs. Visible Alpha estimate of $563.0B and up 3% Y/Y; fee-earning AUM of $435.8B, up 12% Y/Y.

Inflows of $20.3B for the quarter vs. Visible Alpha estimate of $17.89B; realizations were $7.4B in the quarter; deployed $12.8B.

Q2 total dry powder was $155.9B.

Q2 total segment revenue of $1.11B vs. consensus estimate of $1.16B and $1.14B in Q1 and $1.32B in Q2 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, BX had $4.5B in total cash, cash equivalents, and corporate treasury investments, and $9.0B of cash and net investments.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

