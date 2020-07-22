Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF), Seven & i Holdings and TDR Capital are preparing to submit rival bids this week for Marathon Petroleum's (MPC +0.3% ) Speedway gas station network, Reuters reports.

This is Marathon's second attempt this year to sell Speedway after talks with 7-Eleven parent Seven & i over a potential $20B-plus deal collapsed in March as COVID-19 spread in the U.S.

Speedway now might bring $15B-$17B following lower road traffic during the pandemic, according to the report.

Murphy USA (MUSA +2.6% ) reportedly also may participate in the auction for Speedway.

Couche-Tard reportedly has launched a process to sell ~1,250 gas stations to ease possible antitrust concerns as it considers a possible Speedway deal.