After Monday's Q2 earnings report, Argus raises its near-term IBM (NYSE:IBM) rating from Hold to Buy. The long-term rating remains at Buy.

Analyst Jim Kelleher: "The company's hybrid cloud business is accelerating; the overhang of low-return services contracts has largely run off; and the deferred revenue drag from acquiring Red hat is lessening. Margins are benefiting from the software-heavy business mix, enhanced by Red hat. And demand from the company's blue chip client base is proving resilient amid the pandemic."

Kelleher thinks IBM has "turned a corner," though legacy parts of the business could remain under pressure.

The analyst praises the acceleration of IBM's hybrid cloud business, which benefited from the Red Hat acquisition.

Price target set at $155, a 23% upside from the last close.

IBM shares are up 1.6% to $128.12.

