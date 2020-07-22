For Q2, John Marshall Bancorp (OTCQB:JMSB +11.7% ) reported net income of $4.6M or $0.33/share, +19.7% Y/Y.

Total assets grew 20.6% Y/Y to $1.8B while total deposits were higher by 23.6% to $1.56B.

Gross loans net of unearned income increased 22.2% Y/Y to $1.5B; gross loans included $148.2M in Paycheck Protection Program Loans .

John Marshall Bancorp's funding composition improved with 84.9% of funding sources (+20.9% Y/Y) as of June 30, 2020 representing core customer funding while wholesale funding accounted for 13.6%.

The bank reported no non-performing assets, no loans 30 days or more past due and no real estate owned during the quarter.

For 1H20, $42K was reported in net loan recoveries compared to $146K in net loan charge-offs in year ago period.

Cash and unencumbered securities stood at $207M, or 11.5% of total assets as of June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, bank's total risk-based capital ratio stood at 14.4%, vs. 13.6% at June 30, 2019.

Q2 revenues rose 16.4% Y/Y to $14.5M as net interest income increased 14.7% to $13.9M; net interest margin narrowed 220 bps to 3.27%.

Q2 provision for loan losses increased to $1.5M vs. $384K in year ago period, driven by consideration of COVID-19 and its impact on the qualitative factors included in the allowance estimate.

Q2 non-interest income $638K vs $369K in year ago period, led by gains on sales of securities.

