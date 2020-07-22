Macy's (M -6.0% ) is down sharply after the department store stock took on a downgrade from UBS today.

The firm warns that it no longer think Macy's real estate assets put a high support under its share price.

"We now think Macy's real estate will ultimately be leveraged for cash, which would likely be used to try to fix the business. Over time, we expect an increasingly larger percentage of Macy's enterprise value to shift to debt, which would cause the equity value to shrink," updates analyst Jay Sole.

Macy's is also said to be operating with a very low margin for error amid the pandemic pressures.

"A recession, bad weather, fashion misses, or some other one-off event could make a challenging situation much more problematic," warns Sole.