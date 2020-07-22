Money will continue to flow to the megacap stocks, which will avoid the fate of the dot-com bubble’s big stocks, JMP Securities President Mark Lehmann says.

The Nasdaq 100 hit momentum levels not seen since March 2000 this week, but Amazon (AMZN, -1.3% ), Apple (AAPL, -0.1% ), Microsoft (MSFT, +1% ), Alphabet (GOOGL, -0.1% ) and Facebook (FB, -1.4% ) have the innovation to keep investors excited, Lehmann told Bloomberg TV.

“Looking at the leaders in 2000, they failed to look at the future and see what would take the economy forward,” he said.

Microsoft is the one tech company that’s reinvented itself better than any other company besides Apple, while Amazon keeps “innovating and … touching more of our wallet.”

Facebook has some work to do with its advertisers, but is going to be too important a platform running up to the election for ad dollars to ignore, Lehmann said.

Investors should pay attention to Fab 5 earnings, as it will be a good sign if investors punish the stocks, even short term, for bad numbers, he added.