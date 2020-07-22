Seeking Alpha
Kratos climbs on M&A speculation

Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS +12.4%) surges after Dealreporter highlighted a Bloomberg article about potential M&A interest by Lockheed Martin (LMT +5%).

The Bloomberg report does not mention Kratos but notes Lockheed's new CEO Jim Taiclet said his company might consider deals focusing on "pure-play defense," with interest in artificial intelligence.

Dealreporter has pointed out previously that companies like Kratos could be a natural fit for Lockheed, a belief it reiterated after the Bloomberg piece.

Kratos this week was tabbed a new "fresh pick" by Baird analysts, citing its position in tactical drones as likely to benefit from U.S. Air Force awards to build out its fleet.