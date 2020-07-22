Facebook (FB -1.3% ) is preparing to join Twitter (TWTR -0.8% ) in taking action against accounts promulgating information tied to the "QAnon" conspiracy theories, the NYT says.

The social media giant has been working with Twitter and other social media companies on the issue, and will be making an announcement in the coming month, according to the report.

Facebook had previously removed a cluster (of five pages, 20 accounts and six groups) affiliated with QAnon, in May, due to violations of its policy against "coordinated inauthentic behavior."

