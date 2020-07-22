Fulton Financial price drops after Q2 results

Fulton Financial (FULT -1.5% ) price dropped after Q2 revenue of $208.7M missed consensus.

Net interest income was $153M, NIM for decreased 40 basis points, to 2.81% from 3.21% in Q1 2020.

Non-interest income, excluding investment securities gains, was $53M, a decrease of $2M primarily driven by a decline in overdraft and wealth management fees, partially offset by higher mortgage banking income.

Total average assets were $24.1B, increased $1.9B vs. prior quarter due to loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Non-performing assets were $145M, or 0.59% of total assets.

