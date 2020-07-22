The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is calling for Twitter (TWTR -0.3% ) CEO Jack Dorsey to testify at next week's Antitrust subcommittee meeting.

In a letter, Rep. Jim Jordan argues that since the July 27 hearing will include Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple and Facebook, it "would be incomplete without an examination of the practices and conduct of Twitter. Accordingly ... we are calling Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, to testify at this hearing."

Jordan cites interest in Twitter's market power, its role in moderating content and "causes for its recent highly publicized security breaches."

The subcommittee's meeting "Online Platforms and Market Power, Part 6: Examining the Dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google" is set for Monday at noon Washington time.