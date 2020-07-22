We now know that Robinhood's gamified, mobile-only user interface attracts younger investors and encourages them to over trade options and stocks, and that Robinhood makes money from selling order-flow to market makers like Citadel Securities.

The NYT reports that "in the first three months of 2020, Robinhood users traded nine times as many shares as E-Trade customers, and 40 times as many shares as Charles Schwab customers, per dollar in the average customer account in the most recent quarter. They also bought and sold 88 times as many risky options contracts as Schwab customers, relative to the average account size, according to the analysis."

Here are 3 stocks with large or growing ownership by Robinhood investors, which have a Bearish or Very Bearish quant rating from Seeking Alpha Premium. To put this in context: Seeking Alpha's quant ratings have strong predictive value, and outperformed the market consistently over a long period.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), a natural gas stock, is down 78% year to date, and now trades at about a dollar a share. The number of Robinhood customers who own the stock has risen by over 6,000 in the last day. Tellurian has a Very Bearish quant rating from Seeking Alpha Premium, with weakness in the following factor grades: Value F, Profitability F, and Momentum D-. It is ranked 290 out of 291 in the Oil and Gas Exploration Industry.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is down 69% year to date. Over 360,000 Robinhood investors own the stock. The stock has a Bearish quant rating from Seeking Alpha Premium, with weakness in the following factor grades: Growth D, Profitability D+, and Momentum F. The stock ranks 348 out of 440 stocks in Hotels, Resorts and Cruise Lines.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is a clinical-stage biotech stock, trading at $1.40 per share. On July 16th it announced that it was teaming up Columbia University in COVID-19 research, after which the penny stock rocketed to a $200M market cap. Over 50,000 Robinhood investors now own it. The stock has a Bearish quant rating from Seeking Alpha Premium, with weakness in the following factor grades: Profitability D, and Earnings Revisions F. Tonix ranks 333 out of 397 in the Biotechnology Industry.

Perhaps there's a theme here: Inexperienced investors love beaten down stocks, especially microcap penny stocks which can bounce dramatically. But they often fail to distinguish between strong stocks whose woes are temporary from weak stocks with longer lasting problems. "Beaten down" doesn't always mean good value. It's notable that none of these three stocks has an A grade for Value, in contrast to 5 of the top 8 quant ranked stocks.