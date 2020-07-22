HollyFrontier (HFC -2.1% ) flips lower after Mizuho downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy, saying the refiner's peak spending on renewable diesel plants in 2021 will limit cash returns to shareholders.

Mizuho analyst Silvio Micheloto says HollyFrontier is vulnerable to near-term headwinds in the lubricants segment, exposure to the decline in demand for non-essential goods and potentially narrow margins in the base oil rack back business.

Q2 is widely expected to have been a bad quarter for the U.S. refiners, and Micheloto thinks the consensus has largely adjusted.

HFC's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, but its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.