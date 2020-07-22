Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF +1.2% ) said that 1H net profit rose to €1.84B compared with €1.64B the previous year, despite taking a hit from the effect of the coronavirus outbreak, on increased demand for electricity.

The rise in net income was also the result of the capital gain generated by the sale of its stake in Siemens Gamesa.

Revenue decreased to €16.47B from €18.28B, and EBITDA was almost stagnant at €4.9B.

Iberdrola said net income to rise at a mid-high single digit rate in 2020.

Separately, the company further sweetened the bid for wind developer Infigen Energy at $893M, equivalent to $0.92/share, up from earlier hike of $0.89 per share offer, on the condition that at a further 13 per cent of shares register acceptance the offer before 30 July.