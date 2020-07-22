CFRA lowers its rating on BorgWarner (BWA +1.7% ) to Hold from Buy on its view that the risk/reward potential is more balanced.

"BWA's all-stock acquisition of Delphi Technologies appears to be on track for a second half 2020 close, which is a deal we like from a long-term strategic standpoint, though we think the terms significantly overvalue DLPH and we have concerns regarding how quickly BWA can de-leverage after the merger closes with the additional debt assumed from DLPH (an additional $2.1B as of March 31) given depressed global new vehicle demand."

Shares of BWA are up 49% over the last 90 days.