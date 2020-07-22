Chevron (CVX -0.7% ) says it is extending a planned outage at Train 2 of its Gorgon liquefied natural gas export facility in Australia as it inspects the plant's propane heat exchangers.

Maintenance checks reportedly revealed thousands of cracks in the train's kettle heat exchangers, which carry explosive pressurized propane; the discovery of the defects has led the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union to call for an immediate shutdown of the facility.

Chevron started maintenance on Train 2 in May which was scheduled to be completed by July 11.

Gorgon, one of the world's largest natural gas projects, can produce 15.6M mt/year of LNG; CVX is the project operator and holds a 47.3% stake, with Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell each owning 25%.