TrustCo Bank price drops despite earnings beat

TrustCo Bank (TRST -3.5% ) revenue equalled $41.1M comprising net interest income of $37.7M and non-interest income of $3.4M.

Average loans were up $270.5M or 7% Y/Y vs Q2 2019.

Average deposits are up $276.2 million or 6.2% Y/Y vs Q2 2019. The increase in deposits was the result of a $321.2M or 10.7% increase total average core deposit accounts.

Average equity was up $44.1M or 8.7% vs last year.

Nonperforming loans were $21.9M on June 30. NPLs were 0.52% of total loans vs. 0.57% at June 30, 2019.

Previously: TrustCo Bank EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 21)