Oz Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF) has increased its copper production targets for 2020 from the previous estimate of 83,000 - 100,000 tonnes to 88,000 - 105,000 tonnes.

Gold production forecast has been increased from between 217,000 - 234,000 oz to ~227,000 - 249,000 oz.

Copper production in the June quarter reached 24,577 tonnes, which was up from the 20,231 tonnes produced in the previous quarter, with the Prominent Hill mine delivering 15,065 t, Carrapateena nearly quadrupled production to 7,170 tonnes, and the Carajas project delivered 2,342 tonnes of copper.

Gold production was also higher compared with the first quarter, increasing from 55,606 oz to 68,740 oz.

C1 cost estimates for the full year have declined from between 65c/lb and 75c/lb to between 10c/lb and 25c/lb, while AISC estimates have declined from between 115c/lb and 130c/lb to between 70c/lb and 85c/lb.