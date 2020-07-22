Lockheed Martin (LMT +5.1% ) has gained ~7.5% following well-received Q2 results and upgraded full-year guidance for both earnings and revenue.

Q2 results were "better than feared" and the rising backlog provides confidence in sustained growth over the medium term, but sales guidance implies a material slowdown in growth for H2, RBC's Michael Eisen says in maintaining his Sector Perform rating.

Stifel analyst Joseph DeNardi says the results leave unchanged his thesis that Lockheed's alignment with faster growing end markets and strong performance on the F-35 produce above average sales and earnings growth with less margin risk; he rates the stock a Buy.

Cowen's Cai von Rumohr views Q2 results as robust with all key metrics beating, believes CEO Jim Taiclet's 5G.Mil plan is a "big idea" if he can pull it off, and will look for an 8%-plus dividend increase to $10.40/share in September; he maintains an Outperform rating.