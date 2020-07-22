Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is seeing some higher targets and bullish sentiment re-upped today ahead of next week's earnings.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to $650 from $600, now implying 15% upside. The bank is positive on Charter's participation in the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.

Meanwhile, Guggenheim also maintained its Buy, and also raised its price target by $50/share (to $620). It's modeled lower revenue and EBITDA for the quarter and year, noting small/mid-size business is still a source of concern.

But it's giving a significant bump to its forecast for high-speed Internet sub gains, along with moderation in video subscriber losses.

Overall, Wall Street is Bullish on Charter, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.