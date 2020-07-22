Stocks finished near the highs of day following a broad-based late rally.

The S&P closed up 0.6% , the Dow ended up 0.6% and the Nasdaq was up 0.2% .

The late run higher came as Microsoft rose to its highs of the session ahead of its earnings report. Tesla also gained ahead of results.

A report in the last hour of trading said that the GOP is looking to extend federal unemployment benefits through Dec. 31 at $100/week. That's a sharp drop from the $600/week set to expire soon.

Most sectors closed higher, with Utilities posting the biggest gains. Energy was one of the few in the red, giving back some of its strong gains from the previous session.