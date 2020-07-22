Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) +7.2% after-hours as it agrees to sell its non-core wellhead gathering infrastructure in the Ohio Utica condensate development area to an unnamed buyer for $25M.

The company also says it expects Q2 production will come in near the high end of previous guidance of 535M-555M cfe/day, including the impact of previously announced production curtailments; substantially all production was returned to sales by June 1.

For the full year, Montage cuts its full-year capital spending forecast to $120M-$140M from $130M-$150M previously, with no projected impact on 2020 production.