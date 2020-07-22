Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) trades higher despite posting a 51% drop in revenue in Q2 and 94% decline in operating income

Net income was -$985M during the quarter vs. +$1.11B a year ago. Total property EBITDA was -$547M vs. -$295M consensus.

Macau revenue was down 98% to $40M vs. $111.4M consensus. Macau property EBITDA was $67M vs. -$266.2M consensus.

Las Vegas properties generated revenue of $36M with properties shuttered for most of the quarter.

CEO Sheldon Adelson's update: "I am pleased to say that the early stages of the recovery process from the Covid-19 pandemic in each of our markets is now underway."

Shares of LVS are down 0.55% in AH trading at $46.38.

Previously: Las Vegas Sands EPS misses by $0.32, misses on revenue (July 22)