Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Q2 results:

Revenues: $352.3M (-41.3%); Clear Aligner sales: $298.3M (-39.9%); Imaging Systems & CAD/CAM Services: $54.0M (-48.1%). All impacted by pandemic disruptions.

Invisalign case shipments: 221.9K (-41.2%).

Net loss: ($40.6M) (-127.6%); non-GAAP net loss: ($27.6M)(-123.0%); loss/share: ($0.52) (-128.4%); non-GAAP loss/share: ($0.35) (-123.5%).

Due to continued pandemic disruptions, no guidance can be provided.

Global launch underway of the Align Digital and Practice Transformation (ADAPT) service for Invisalign and iTero doctors. ADAPT is a fee-based business consulting service designed to optimize practice workflow and processes aimed at enhancing the patient and staff experience and satisfaction.

Shares down 5% after hours.

Align Technology EPS misses by $0.31, beats on revenue