Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW), -4.6% AH intends to offer and sell $100M principal amount of convertible senior notes due August 2025 in a private offering with 13-day option to initial purchasers to purchase up to an additional $15M principal amount of notes.

Interest rate on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears.

Offer terms and pricing have not yet been disclosed.

Limelight may not redeem the notes prior to August 4, 2023.

With regards the notes pricing, the company expects to enter into one or more privately negotiated capped call transactions with certain initial purchasers.

Net proceeds may be partially used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and remaining for general corporate purposes.