Spilling numbers for a quarter full of closed dine-in traffic, Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reports comparable sales fell 9.8% in Q2 to miss the consensus estimate of -11.8%. Comparable sales showed an improving trend, with a +2.0% mark recorded for June.

Digital sales increased 216.3% during the quarter to account for 60.7% of all sales.

Restaurant-level margin fell to 12.2% of sales, driven primarily by higher delivery expense associated with increased delivery sales, sales deleverage, as well as several temporary investments in the business as a result of COVID-19 including assistance pay and wage inflation. The consensus mark from analysts was 13.2%.

Balance sheet update: "Chipotle continues to maintain a strong financial position with $934.6 million in cash, short-term investments and restricted cash, and no debt, along with a $600 million untapped credit facility with which to continue to navigate this crisis. This financial position improved sequentially from $909.2 million in cash, short-term investments and restricted cash, as of March 31, 2020. Furthermore, assuming the comparable restaurant sales improvement we are seeing continues, that gives us greater confidence in our potential to generate positive cash flow for the rest of this year, which will help support on-going strategic investments. That being said, our team remains focused on reducing non-essential controllable costs and judiciously spending on return generating projects to preserve liquidity."

As expected, no formal guidance was issued.