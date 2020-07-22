Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is up 5.9% in early after-hours trading after it posted Q2 earnings where it topped revenue expectations with double-digit gains and marked a healthy beat of high profit estimates.

Revenues rose 21.3% to $280.1M, driven by the connected home products side of the business.

Meanwhile, operating income jumped to $8.9M from $0.3M on a GAAP basis, and to $21M from $10M (to 7.5% of net revenue from 4.4%) on a non-GAAP basis.

And GAAP EPS rose to $0.20 from $0.03, while non-GAAP EPS rose to $0.54 from $0.28.

"The surge in demand that began in March continued throughout the entire quarter and resulted in strong growth in both the retail and service provider channels for the CHP business," says CEO Patrick Lo.

It was another strong quarter for cash flow, CFO Bryan Murray notes, with $63.2M in cash from operations.

Despite confidence in "ongoing strength of end-market demand for home networks," uncertainty means that SMB is difficult to forecast, and so "we feel it is prudent to continue to suspend our practice of giving guidance for Q3 and full year 2020.”

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release