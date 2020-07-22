Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) is a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on the treatment of diseases in oncology and immunology. The UK-based company's ADRs trade on the Nasdaq, under the ticker TLSA, similar to Tesla's ticker of TSLA.

The stock fell 14% today, as suggestions spread that the recent run up in the stock was due to confusion between TLSA and TSLA among Robinhood investors and traders. A characteristic tweet: "Tiziana has surged as Robinhood investors end up buying TLSA instead of TSLA."

If so, this could be another case of Robinhood stealing from the rich (Tesla) to give to the poor (Tiziana). Unless you think that Robinhood does the opposite.

According to Robintrack, TLSA is the 1,225th most owned stock by Robinhood account holders.

Since Robinhood's app is mobile-only, it's possible that purchases were also due to mis-typing of Tesla's stock ticker.

If the runup in TLSA was indeed due to ticker confusion or mis-typing, this highlights the growing opportunity for sophisticated traders to trade against Robinhood account holders.

It's not unknown for ticker confusion to lead to massive runups in stocks. See the remarkable story of Zoom Technologies which hit a high of $20.90 and now trades for $0.34.