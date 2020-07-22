ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) agrees to acquire additional acreage in Canada's Montney shale from Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF) for $375M.

Conoco says the deal includes 140K net acres in the liquids-rich Inga-Fireweed asset Montney zone, directly adjacent to the company's existing Montney position and increases its acreage in the play to 295K net acres with 100% working interest.

Separately, Conoco says it initiated production from its Montney development during Q1, and production continues to ramp up from its first multi-well pad.

Conoco recently guided for Q2 production excluding Libya totaling 960K-980K boe/day, in-line with the prior-year period and ~5% below Q1 totals.