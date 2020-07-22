Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) +10.3% after-hours as it says production approached 9K net boe/day in the first two weeks of July, and the company says it expects ongoing improvement.

After curtailing essentially all production other than its Delaware Basin holdings in April as commodity prices plunged, the company says it began to ramp up output in early June, returning to near April levels by the end of the quarter.

Ring estimates Q2 net production averaged 5,500 boe/day, while June averaged 6,968 boe/day.

Assuming no additional drilling or curtailments in 2020, Ring expects FY 2020 production to decline ~20% compared to 2019.