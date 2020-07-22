Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is higher after posting a 13.8% drop in organic sales in Q2, a mark that stands up favorably amid the pandemic disruption.

The company says ongoing EBIT was $210M vs. $363M a year ago. EBIT was pressured by losses for the Asia and European businesses.

Free cash flow for the six months ended on June 30 was -$873M vs. -$997M a year ago. The balance sheet was also strong at the end of the quarter.

CFO update: "In the quarter, we delivered solid cost takeout globally and strong cash flow improvement through disciplined working capital management. The actions we took earlier this year to sustain our margins and protect our liquidity strengthened our ability to succeed through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and have prepared us to withstand current economic uncertainty."

Looking ahead, Whirlpool sees full-year revenue growth of -15% to -10% vs. -18% to -13% prior view. Organic sales growth of -12% to -7% is anticipated vs. -15% to -10% prior view.

Shares of Whirlpool are up 3.63% AH to $152.22.

Previously: Whirlpool EPS beats by $1.15, beats on revenue (July 22)