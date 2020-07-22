Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) beat high-end estimates by eking out a Y/Y revenue gain in its Q2 earnings, and logging a surprise non-GAAP profit.

Revenues rose fractionally to $47.9M, driven by 2% gains in subscription and support revenue.

Gross profit ticked up to $28M, with gross margin at 58%; on a non-GAAP basis, gross profit was $28.6% and margin at 60%.

And non-GAAP operating income rose to $3.1M from a year-ago loss of $1.5M. Non-GAAP net income rose to $2.9M from a loss of $1.6M.

Adjusted EBITDA swung to a gain of $4.2M vs. a loss of $130,000.

Cash flow from operations was $2.9M, vs. a year-ago use of $4.1M; free cash flow was $516,000, vs. -$5.7M in 2019.

The company's also named Namita Dhallan its chief product officer.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release