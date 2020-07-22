Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) -2% Q2 loss per share of $1.20 reflects a $2B of provision for credit losses amid $1.3B reserve build.

Q1 credit card net charge-off rate 3.90% of vs. 3.65% in Q1 and 3.49% in Q2 2019; delinquency rate for credit card loans was 2.17%, down 45 bps Q/Q and 17 bps Y/Y.

Total loans at the end of the quarter were $88.9B, down 1% Y/Y.

Direct Banking pretax loss of $484M, down $1.4B than a year ago due to an increase in the provision for credit losses and lower net interest income partially offset by lower operating expenses.

Payment Services pretax income of $23M down $23M Y/Y.

Payment Services volume of $64.5B, up 4% Y/Y.

