More on Wintrust Financial's Q2 earnings

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Q2 revenue totaled ~$425M, beats expectations.

Net interest income of $263.1M, an increase of $1.7M, attributed to the impact of a $5.1B increase in average earning assets. This impact was partially offset by a 39 basis point decline in NIM

NIM was 2.73% compared to 3.12% during previous quarter.

Provision for credit losses totaled $135.1M

The company recorded $1.7B of COVID-19 related loan modifications. These loan modifications were comprised primarily of $882.1M commercial loans and $822.6M commercial real-estate loans.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $54M as compared to Q1 2020, primarily as a result of a $1B increase in loans originated for sale.

Company's leasing business grew during Q2, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing by $231.2M to $2B.

