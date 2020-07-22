ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Q2 core income, including drop income, of 19 cents vs. 43 cents in Q1 2020.

Core income, including drop income, of ~$14.8M.

Book value per common share of $11.11 at June 30 vs. $11.10 at March 31.

The company's liquidity, including cash and unencumbered securities, was $540M; that compares with $360M at March 31, 2020.

Stockholders' equity totaled $851M, including Series C Preferred stock with liquidation preference totaling $133M.

The company acquired $2.4B of Agency MBS and $650 million of TBA Securities during Q2.

ARR slips 0.7% in after-hours trading.

Conference call on July 23 at 8:30 AM ET.

