Private-equity firm Digital Colony has delivered a bid for the mobile assets of Brazil's bankrupt Oi (NYSE:OIBR.C), Reuters reports.

OIBR.C is up 2.4% after hours.

Thomas Barrack's firm is interested in the infrastructure more than looking to provide direct telecom services, according to the report.

It could partner with a another player to do so, though, and Digital Colony is reportedly already talking to Algar (Brazil's fifth-largest telecom) about a potential deal.

Digital Colony already owns infrastructure provider Highline do Brasil, which has made a binding offer of just over $200M for Oi's tower unit.

Oi has also received a joint bid from Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV), Telecom Italia unit TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) and América Móvil's Claro (NYSE:AMX) for its mobile business.