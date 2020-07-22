New home orders in Q2 of 3,597 were up 32% from a year ago, with home order value up 24%; ASP fell to $359K from $382K.

May and June were the highest selling months every for the company, says CEO Steven Hilton. "Families are choosing safe suburban communities rather than crowded urban centers and many often prefer to purchase a home virtually rather than physically."

Full-year home closing revenue is now seen $4B-$4.3B, including $1B-$1.1B in Q3. Consensus full-year revenue estimates are for $3.7B, and Q3 for $886M. Gross margins are seen at 21% in Q3 and for full year. EPS is now guided to $8.75-$9.75, with Q3 at $2.15-$2.35. Consensus full-year EPS estimates are for $6.71, and Q3 for $1.53.

MTH +6.3% after hours.

Previously: Meritage Homes EPS beats by $0.86, beats on revenue (July 22)