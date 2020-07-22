Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) confirms that it will build the Gigafactory 3 just outside Austin, Texas and will continue to grow the Fremont factory. CEO Elon Musk says Tulsa will be considered for future expansion plans. He also says the Giga Berlin is going great.

Musk talks up the development of the autonomous driving program, promising more developments by the end of the year. Overall, he says he has never been more optimistic about the future of the company.

The drop in automotive gross margin excluding regulatory credits to 18.7% seen in Q2 is attributed to the impact of the Fremont shutdown.

Musk teases that the company could make a compact car someday.

After talking up Tesla's full self driving capabilities, Musk goes off on a tangent about AI being underestimated.

Tesla makes it clear that it is in a hiring mode, especially on the manufacturing side.

Musk thinks Tesla's energy business can be as big as the automotive business.

Shares of Tesla are up 6.01% in AH trading to $1,688.00.

