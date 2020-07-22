BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) announces opening of two new club locations in New York in early 2021.

Located in Long Island City and Newburgh, the two clubs will bring local families 25% savings compared to grocery store prices and mark the 220th and 221st locations.

The company will also open a BJ’s Gas location in Newburgh, helping members save even more.

Both clubs are expected to bring about 300 jobs to the region.

"The company is seeing the benefits of operating leverage in the bottom line. Furthermore, the company is paying down debt, making it less risky overall for shareholders. Finally, the valuation remains low relative to other companies, and the share price, despite rising over 70% year to date, still lags behind actual earnings growth. Thus, in my opinion, BJ's wholesale club deserves higher valuation multiples." says Lukas Wolgram on Seeking Alpha.

Previously: BJ’s Wholesale Club new location to open on July 31 (July 9)