Equifax (NYSE:EFX) +7% on earnings beats.

Total revenue up 12% Y/Y to $982M driven by 53% Y/Y increase in workforce solution revenue of $352.9M.

As of June 30, 2020, EFX had ~$1.3B in cash and $1.3B available under its revolving credit facility.

"Equifax delivered its second consecutive quarter of strong, double digit revenue growth and margin expansion, driven by our Workforce Solutions income and employment business. Our strong performance follows our momentum in the second half of 2019," said Mark W. Begor, CEO.

Conference call on July 23 at 8:00 AM ET.

