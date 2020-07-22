Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) +2.2% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q2 earnings while revenues slump 31% Y/Y to $116M.

Q2 production enhancement revenue fell 57% to $27.3M with a $16.3M operating loss vs. a $10.4% profit in the year-ago quarter; Q2 reservoir description revenue slipped 16% to $88.4M with operating income down 15% to $13.5M.

Core generated $23.9M in free cash flow during Q2, which it used to reduce net debt by $23M in the quarter.

Core continues to project international activity to decline 10%-15% Y/Y, as travel restrictions and supply chain disruptions associated with COVID-19 continue to delay international project activity.

The company expects project work and international shipment of products to "improve somewhat" during H2 from mid-Q2 lows, but it says uncertainty from the pandemic will render it unable to provide quantitative quarterly guidance.