Bloomberg sources say SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) held preliminary talks with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) about purchasing Arm, but the iPhone maker wasn't interested in the deal.

Apple reportedly felt that Arm's licensing operation wouldn't fit in well with its hardware and software business model.

The purchase could have raised regulatory concerns about Apple owning a license supplier to many rivals.

Arm tech appears in more than 2B custom processors for Apple devices shipped over the past decade. Last month, Apple announced custom silicon for Macs built on Arm architecture.

Bloomberg also reported that Nvidia is interested in an Arm purchase.