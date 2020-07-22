For the first time since at least he early 2000s, all five Big Oil supermajors - BP, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Total (NYSE:TOT) - are poised to post a quarterly loss, analysts say.

"Worst-in-a-generation oil prices combined with OPEC production cuts, collapsing refining margins and millions of barrels of unsold crude mean no facet of Big Oil's business has emerged unscathed," Bloomberg writes.

For BP, several analysts anticipate a cut in the dividend payout of 30%-65%, a historic move for a company that has been a cornerstone dividend payer.

Exxon, Chevron and Total are not expected to follow suit, although Goldman analysts believe a cut at Exxon "could enable a financially healthier company."

Shell already cut its dividend for the first time since World War II earlier this year.

Exxon's borrowing is rising rapidly and eventually will become a cause for concern, according to Morgan Stanley and Goldman, which says the company's net debt increased $8.8B in Q2 and will surge to $78B by year-end 2022.

Chevron's agreement to acquire Noble Energy this week includes the assumption of $8B of additional debt, but CEO Mike Wirth says the company remains well-placed to pay its dividend.

"Our team has forecasted earnings for 72 quarters and Q2 2020 seems the most difficult of them," says Jefferies' Jason Gammel.