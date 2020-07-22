Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is sticking up for its App Store approach ahead of a House hearing next week, and alongside increasing regulatory antitrust scrutiny.

Today it pointed to economic research it commissioned showing that the fees it takes from developers are in line with those charged by other platforms.

The App Store (which generates an estimated $15B in annual sales) has come under fire for its 30% revenue cut, and rules dictating the marketing and pricing of apps. But Apple says it's not a monopolist, and takes that cut from a small percentage of some 2M apps available in the store.

That 30% fee, Apple's study says, is below the roughly 37% and 31% commissions charged by ticket resellers StubHub and Ticketmaster.

CEO Tim Cook is joining top execs from Amazon.com, Facebook and Alphabet at next week's hearing from the House Judiciary's Antitrust subcommittee.