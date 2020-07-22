U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says it will restart the No. 8 blast furnace at its Gary Works mill in Indiana on Aug. 1 after more than three months of downtime.

The company says it is bringing the blast furnace online to meet growing contract demand from the automotive industry, and other demand from the appliance, packaging and construction sectors.

The 1.2M st/year No. 8 blast furnace was idled in April due to lower demand from the coronavirus and related automotive production stoppages.

In late June, U.S. Steel announced the restart of the No. 6 blast furnace at Gary Works, citing increased customer demand.