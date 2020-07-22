Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) -2.1% after-hours as it posts a larger than expected Q2 adjusted loss on a 58% Y/Y decrease in revenues, hit by crashing crude oil prices and plunging demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Q2 total production plunged 18% to 655.5K boe/day from 803.9K boe/day a year earlier as the company cut output to keep pace with reduced demand, including temporarily transitioning to a one-train operation at Fort Hills.

Suncor incurred a $397M charge in after-tax hydrocarbon inventory losses during the quarter.

For the full year, Suncor maintains guidance for total production of 740K-780K boe/day and capital spending of C$3.6B-$4B.

The company says it made progress in reducing operating and capital costs in Q2 and remains on track to achieve its C$1B operating cost reduction target and C$1.9B capital cost reduction target by year-end 2020.