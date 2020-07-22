Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) climbed 1.1% in today's trade after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed it to continue to sell its Enlist Duo agricultural weedkiller that environmentalists said was threatening to plants and wildlife.

The decision boosts Corteva's advantage in the farm sector after the same court early last month blocked herbicides sold by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY).

The Court rejected a claim from environmental groups that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency failed to properly consider the product's volatility or tendency to evaporate into a gas and drift away.

According to Reuters, farmers and seed dealers say the two rulings could drive a shift among farmers away from dicamba-resistant Xtend soybean seeds sold by Bayer to Enlist E3 soybean seeds sold by Corteva.