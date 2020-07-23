Asia-Pacific markets mixed amid escalating US-China tensions

China -1.19% after the U.S. ordered to close Chinese consulate in Houston in 72 hours “to protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information.” China strongly condemned the move, and Beijing was considering shutting the U.S. consulate in Wuhan in retaliation.

Japan closed.

Hong Kong +0.37% .

Australia +0.27% . The country reported its biggest budget deficit since World War Two as the coronavirus crisis knocks the region into its first recession in three decades.

India +0.14% .

South Korea -0.89% . The economy contracted 3.3% in April-June after shrinking 1.3% in Q1. The central bank reported that its exports fell 16.6%.

On the data font: Germany August GfK consumer confidence, France July business confidence. U.S. to release jobless claims number.