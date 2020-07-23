Asia-Pacific markets mixed on escalating US-China tensions

China -1.19% after the U.S. ordered to close Chinese consulate in Houston in 72 hours “to protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information.” China strongly condemned the move, and a source said Beijing was considering shutting the U.S. consulate in Wuhan in retaliation.

Japan closed.

Hong Kong +0.37% .

Australia +0.27% . The country reported its biggest budget deficit since World War Two as the coronavirus crisis knocks the region into its first recession in three decades.

India +0.14% .

South Korea -0.89% . The economy contracted 3.3% in April-June after shrinking 1.3% in Q1. The central bank reported that its exports fell 16.6%.

On the data font: Germany August GfK consumer confidence, France July business confidence. U.S. to release jobless claims number.