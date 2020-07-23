Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) H1 results (CHF):
Revenues: 30,378M (-4.3%); Pharmaceuticals sales: 23,202M (-4.1%); Diagnostics sales: 6,079M (-3.1%).
Key product sales: Avastin: 2,835M (-22.5%); Herceptin: 2,200M (-32.6%); Perjeta: 1,941M (+10.6%); MabThera/Rituxan: 1,850M (-26.3%); Tecentriq: 1,297M (+65.9%); Kadcyla: 837M (+31.6%); Actemra/RoActemra: 1,461M (+28.7%); Xolair: 958M (-1.4%); MabThera/Rituxan: 590M (-28.9%); Ocrevus: 2,076M (+19.7%); Hemlibra: 1,003M (+87.5%); Lucentis: 728M (-21.6%).
Net Income: 8,465M (-4.9%); EPS: 9.32 (-6.7%); non-GAAP Net Income: 9,443M (-4.6%); non-GAAP EPS: 10.44 (-6.1%).
Non-GAAP Operating Income: 11,766M (-4.8%).
