Senate Republicans set to unveil next coronavirus aid package

Senate Republicans have "reached a fundamental agreement" with White House negotiators Steven Mnuchin and Mark Meadows on how to move forward with the next coronavirus relief bill.

What's in the proposal? Another round of direct stimulus payments, $16B for coronavirus testing, $105B for K-12 education, colleges and universities, though there was no agreement on a payroll tax cut.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who wants to keep the price tag at $1T in total, plans to unveil the package today in pieces based on jurisdiction. The plan will serve as a starting point for negotiations with Democrats, who have passed a $3.4T bill in the House.

Lawmakers are also racing to reach a deal on the $600 weekly supplement to unemployment benefits that's due to expire on July 31. Democrats want to continue the provision through January, while Republicans want to reduce it, arguing the current level discourages people from working.